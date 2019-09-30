MediaTek To Launch Helio G90 Chipset In October In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

MediaTek is reportedly planning to bring the "Helio G90" gaming-focused chipset series to the Indian market. The company is planning to launch this chipset with Xiaomi, reports IANS. According to the report, the company has designed this gaming chipset in its Bengaluru facility. The company has developed this chipset series in six months and it is expected to come in October with Xiaomi in India. Furthermore, MediaTek is also planning to hire more people from India.

"There are many more smartphone chips in the pipeline aimed to be designed in India," Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek, was quoted by IANS. Adding to that, "Helio G90 has an Octa-Core design and the first MediaTek product which has the 'Arm Cortex A76 plus' processor going up to speeds of over 2.05Ghz. We worked on the complete designing as well as the overall chip integration. The overall timeline was extremely aggressive."

This is not the first time that the company has announced its plans to introduce gaming chipset in India. Earlier, both Xiaomi and the Realme have also announced that they will launch their smartphones on the same platform.

MediaTek Launches MT5670 SOC For 4K Smart TVs

The company has also launched a new chipset for smart TVs, the MT5670. The MT5670 comes with four Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs operating at 1.5 GHz and an Arm Mali G51 GPU. Besides, it comes with TV 9 support, 3D graphics support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.1/3.2.

It also offers multi-standard analog TV demodulator, ATSC/DVB-T/DVB-C/ISDB-T demodulators, a multi-standard video decoder (including VP9), and HDMI 2.0 receiver with 3D support. It comes with AI Picture Quality which can adjust the sharpness and fine-tune picture quality settings. It also features MiraVision and MDDi solution for good image quality.

