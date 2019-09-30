Redmi 8A Sale: Available On Flipkart And Mi.Com Starting At Rs. 6,499 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Redmi 8A, the budget smartphone by Xiaomi launched recently has gone up for sale in India. The device comes as a successor to the popular Redmi 7A and comes with some notable features such as a USB Type-C port, an entry-level Snapdragon chipset, and a big battery with fast charging support. Following are its pricing and availability details:

Redmi 8A India Price And Offers

The Redmi 8A comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage. The base model can be purchased at Rs. 6,499, while the top model is available at Rs. 6,999.

It can be purchased online from Flipkart and mi.com in Sunset Red, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black colors. It will be available offline via Mi Home Stores starting today (September 30). As for the offers, there is a 5 percent instant cashback for the HDFC Bank debit or credit card, Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users.

Redmi 8A Key Specifications And Features

The Redmi 8A adorns a 6.22-inch LCD display that offers 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. It comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For optics, the device makes use of a single 12MP Sony IMX363 camera at the rear with an f/1.9 aperture./ For selfies and video calling, it is equipped with an 8MP camera. Camera features include HDR, Portrait, Panorama, Geo Tagging, and 1080@30fps video recording.

The Redmi 8A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with Adreno 505 GPU, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 512GB). For security, the device only comes with Face Unlock feature.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Redmi 8A is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.

