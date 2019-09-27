Redmi 8A: Specifications, Features, Camera Samples and Price

Xiaomi Redmi 8A comes at a starting price of Rs. 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM configuration. The 3GB+32GB variant will be available for Rs. 6,999. As far as the Redmi 7A is concerned, the smartphone is still selling at a starting price of Rs. 5,999.

If you were planning to buy a budget smartphone, Redmi 8A can be a great option. Let's find out everything about the smartphone's specifications, features and performance.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Design: Massive Improvements

The new Redmi 8A is a looker. It is by far the best-looking sub 8K smartphone we have seen this year. Unlike the Redmi 7A, the Redmi 8A is built on the Xiaomi's Aura design philosophy. Xiaomi says that the new design makes the handset much more attractive and comfortable to hold. We cannot beg to differ as the new Redmi 8A's ‘Aura Wave' design feels much premium and ergonomic.

Redmi 8A is also the company's first A-series handset to get P2i splash-proof nano-coating. It is more durable than the Redmi 7A and also takes fewer smudges and fingerprints. Redmi 8A will be available in Midnight Black, Sunset Red and Ocean Blue colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Display: Bigger IPS LCD SCreen But Same 720p Resolution

As far as the display is concerned, the Redmi 8A still offers an HD screen but it is now bigger and has a notch at the top. Redmi 8A boasts a 6.22" display with 720p resolution. The 19:9 aspect ratio display lacks in resolution but still offers good color reproduction. The screen serves quite well for video playback and gameplay. The screen is very touch-responsive and is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Camera: 12MP Rear Camera And 8MP Selfie Camera

The Redmi 9A might introduce a dual-lens camera setup on the Xiaomi's affordable A-series lineup as the Redmi 8A is still stuck with the single-lens camera hardware. The smartphone sports a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Feature-Rich Camera Application

The camera works on the same camera application that we have seen tested with the Xiaomi's recently launched devices. However, the app is not very responsive. The HDR and portrait shots take a while to process.

Decent Output In Daylight

The camera can click decent pictures in daylight as it works on the Sony IMX363 sensor which we have previously tested on the Xiaomi Poco F1 and Vivo Nex. The 12MP rear camera can also create a software-driven bokeh effect and can shoot time-lapse videos. There's no slow-motion video support offered on the Redmi 8A. The 8MP selfie camera only offers good results in favourable lighting.

Bigger Battery, Dedicated MicroSD Card Slot And Type-C Port

Redmi 8A is the first A-series smartphone from Xiaomi to offers a beefier 5,000mAAh battery unit and a Type-C port. In fact, it is the only smartphone with a Type-C port at such low pricing. Combined with a 720p screen, the handset can easily offer up to 2-days battery backup. The Redmi 8A also comes with support for 18W fast charging support; however, the phone only ships with a 10W charger in the box.

We will talk more about the battery life in our comprehensive review of the smartphone. Like the Redmi 7A, the Redmi 8A also offers a dedicated microSD card slot. You can use two nano-SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time to expand the 32GB internal memory.

Hardware: No Upgrade In the Processing Power

If you were expecting a powerful chipset with the Redmi 8A, you will be slightly disappointed. Xiaomi hasn't offered any upgrades in the CPU department. Like the Redmi 7A, the Redmi 8A is also backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Chipset. The octa-core SD439 Soc is a decent processor for entry-level devices and performs well with basic tasks such as web browsing, media playback and light games.

The smartphone also does not feature a fingerprint scanner and only offers a software-backed face unlock. We recommend using the Redmi 8A with the conventional security modes such as passwords and PINs for better device security.

For the software, Redmi 8A runs on the MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Availability

The Redmi 8A will be available across Mi.com and Flipkart starting 29th September, 11:59 pm. The new Redmi A-series budget smartphone will also be made available at Mi Homes by 30th September onwards. Moreover, the smartphone will soon be available across all other offline stores in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A As A Budget Smartphone

Xiaomi has once again raised stakes in the entry-level smartphone segment. The kind of hardware and features Redmi 8A brings to the table will force other smartphone manufacturers to return to the drawing board. I am eager to see how Realme will respond to the Redmi 8A budget smartphone. For consumers, Redmi 8A seems like the right choice in the budget price-point.