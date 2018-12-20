Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition all set to launch with triple front cameras

Last month, Xiaomi and Meitu joined their hands and announced their partnership to the rest of the world. With this partnership, Xioami will be manufacturing and selling Meitu-branded smartphones. Recently a smartphone with model number MP101 is spotted on TENAA listing. Now the company has confirmed the phone as Meitu V7 and it will be launched as a limited edition Meitu V7 in partnership with Tonio Lamborghini.

Oppo also launched its Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition smartphone back in June this year. Automobili Lamborghini and Tonio Lamborghini are two different companies. Tonio Lamborghini also sells its own luxury smartphone in the Western markets. The upcoming Meitu V7 limited edition is said to come with V-shaped top and bottom edges.

Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition will come with a 6.21-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels. The display also carries a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone dual camera setup with the combination of 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone is said to be coming with a triple camera setup with the combination of 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel for selfies and video calls.

The Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition will also house an in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the device. The launch event is scheduled for December 21, 2018. So stay tuned with Gizbot for more information about this limited edition smartphone.

The pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed, the company will disclose the cost of the phone at the launch event.