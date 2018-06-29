Meizu plans to take on the Mi 8 SE with its ambitious X8

Meizu seems all set to give a tough time to its rival smartphone-maker Xiaomi. Earlier this week it was reported that Meizu is planning to take on Xiaomi in the Indian market. The company will launch the M6T smartphone on Flipkart and will go against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5.

Now, Meizu's founder Jack Wong has confirmed that the company will launch its latest Meizu X8. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 Soc and will be first launched in China. He said that the X8 will be better than Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which is also equipped with the same chipset.

Although Wong didn't reveal much about the specifications of the phone, he claimed that the screen size of the upcoming X8 will be larger than that of Mi 8 SE. He also said that the pricing of the smartphone will be under 2000 Yuan (approx Rs 20,700).

At Xiaomi's May 31 eight anniversary event, the company launched its Mi 8 smartphone, along with the Mi 8 Explorer Edition and a smaller Mi 8 SE model.

Mi 8 SE specifications

The Mi 8 SE bestows a 5.88-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on its top and is one of the first smartphones to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device comes in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup on the rear with the combination of 12MP sensor + 5MP sensor at its rear, along with an LED flash. Not to forget the popular selfie snapper, the Mi 8 SE houses a 20-megapixel camera for better selfie and video calling feature. Other aspects include Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3120mAh non-removable battery.

With all this information and announcement, we can say Meizu is very serious about giving competition to Xiaomi with the pricing, as well as the specs of its products. Not only in China, Meizu has also affected Xiaomi's share in India as well.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch its Mi 8 SE soon in India as Mi 8i and the 'i' stands for India. Along with that, the company will also launch it's most awaited Mi Band 3 in the Indian market.

Let's see how both the company will perform in terms of sales, and how tough competition Meizu will give to Xiaomi.

