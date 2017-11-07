Meizu Pro 7 could be coming soon to India hints teaser

It looks like Meizu is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. The Meizu India Twitter handle has teased the launch of a new smartphone in the country and it is believed to the Meizu Pro 7.

The teaser that has been posted by Meizu India on the micro-blogging site reads, "It's time for you to become a Pro! Stay Tuned! #BeAPro." The Meizu M7 Pro was unveiled in the company's home market China in June this year alongside the Meizu Pro 7 Plus. The highlight of this smartphone is the unique secondary AMOLED display at its rear that displays the notifications, time, weather updates, and selfie screen for the shots taken with the rear camera.

To recap on the specifications of the Meizu Pro 7, the device adorns a 5.2-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display. The secondary display at the rear is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 240 x 536 pixels.

When it comes to the hardware aspects, the smartphone has been launched in two variants. One variant is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The other variant has a 2.5GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X30 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The Meizu Pro 7 flaunts a dual camera setup at its rear with two 12MP sensors - one is a monochrome lens and the other is an RGB lens. The dual cameras are accompanied with f2.0 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well. The Meizu smartphone has a fingerprint sensor and features 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and GPS. A 3000mAh battery with support for the mCharge quick charging technology gives life to the smartphone.

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing, launch date and availability details of the Meizu Pro 7 in India. However, we can expect the smartphone to be priced around Rs. 25,000.