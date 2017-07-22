Meizu Pro 7’s secondary display caught in action

The Meizu Pro 7 is slated to be unveiled on July 26. While there are a few more days left for the launch of this smartphone, the device has been hitting the rumors and speculations almost every day.

Today, we have a video showing the secondary display at the rear of the Meizu smartphone in action. Unlike the LG V30, it is confirmed that the Meizu Pro 7 will feature a secondary display on its back panel. Also, we have seen the smartphone leak several times showing the same. Now, a video of the secondary display on the smartphone in action has been leaked and spotted by TheAndroidSoul. This display is said to show the time and date and also notifications such as messages and missed calls.

Besides the secondary display, the other highlight of the Meizu Pro 7 is believed to be the dual rear camera setup. The handset is likely to feature two 12MP Sony IMX386 sensors as seen on the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi Max 2. According to a TENAA listing that hit the web recently, the upcoming smartphone is believed to make use of the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC under its hood.

From the previous leaks, the Meizu smartphone is said to arrive with a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display. The handset might be launched in different variants such as 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The pricing of the Meizu Pro 7 is also out and it is likely to start from 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000).