Take a look at the first official Meizu Pro 7 image

Meizu Pro 7 is arguably one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year. Slated for a July 16 launch, which is just two days away, it has appeared in multiple leaks and rumors by now.

Other than that, Meizu itself has shared some small details about its next flagship keep the internet buzzing. However, instead of giving out any information, Meizu Senior VP has today posted a picture of the Meizu Pro 7 on Weibo. Yes, you heard that right. We have finally got to see the actual render of the much-hyped device. As expected, it sports the secondary E-ink display at the rear panel.

As you can see from the image, it is the Gray color variant of the Meizu Pro 7, which was leaked last week. It is also worth pointing out that the smartphone sports a brushed metal body. The secondary display appears to be curved at the outer edge similar to the rest of the body. You can also spot the U-shaped antenna line at the bottom edge of the Meizu Pro 7.

Since it is a flagship smartphone, the Meizu Pro 7 is expected to launch in more color variants such as Black, Gold and Red.

Curiously, the photo doesn't reveal the part containing the rear cameras. Nevertheless, we already know that the smartphone from Meizu will come with dual cameras at the back.

The rear dual camera setup will be consisting of two 12MP IMX386 sensors manufactured by Sony. We have come to know this information not only from leaks but also from the TENAA listing of the Meizu Pro 7.