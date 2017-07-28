Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus pre-registrations go beyond 10,000 units

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus flagship smartphones were announced on July 26. The highlights of these smartphones include the dual rear camera setup and the secondary display at the rear.

The Meizu Pro 7 smartphones are slated to be made available via a flash sale that will happen on August 5 in the company's homeland China. Right now, both the smartphones are listed for pre-registrations in the country as the sale is all set to happen in a few more days. In the meantime, a report by Playfuldroid claims that the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus seem to have got over 10,000 registrations within a day. This shows the popularity of these smartphones among consumers.

The flash sale of the Meizu flagship smartphones will debut on August 5 at 10 AM. Only those customers who have registered for these devices will be eligible to take part in the sale.

Detailing on the Meizu Pro 7, the smartphone has been launched in two variants - one with Helio P25 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with Helio X30 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. On the other hand, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus has been launched in two variants - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options. Both these variants are based on the Helio X30 SoC.

Meizu Pro 7 flaunts a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p S-AMOLED display and gets the power from a 3000mAh battery. On the other hand, the larger Meizu Pro 7 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p S-AMOLED display and makes use of a more capacious 3500mAh battery. The imaging department comprises of a dual 12MP main camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera as well. Both the smartphones have a secondary 1.9-inch S-AMOLED display at the rear to show notifications. This display can be used to control music playback and as a camera viewfinder too.