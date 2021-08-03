Mi 11 Lite NE With SD778G Chip Coming Soon To India; What Makes It Different From Mi 11 Lite? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is planning to bring the 5G version of the Mi 11 Lite to the country. Besides, the internet was breaking down with news regarding discontinuation of the Mi 11 Lite 4G. However, the brand has already confirmed that the Mi Lite 4G continues to be on sale in India and the 5G variant will arrive whenever 5G rolls out.

Now, the new info reveals that the brand could introduce another variant of the Mi 11 Lite dubbed Mi 11 Lite NE in India. Even, the handset has also visited multiple certifications including BIS.

Mi 11 Lite NE Launching Soon In India

As per reliable leakster Kacper Skrzypek, the new variant of the Mi 11 Lite will be called the Mi 11 Lite NE which is codenamed as 'Lisa'. He also claims the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. On the other hand, the phone with model number 2109119DI was spotted on IMEI database.

Mi 11 Lite NE: What's New In Store?

Apart from the processor, the database listing has revealed the upcoming smartphone will ship with 5G and NFC support. Nothing more is known about the Mi 11 Lite NE smartphone.

Since the Mi 11 Lite 5G is yet to be announced in India, there is a chance the brand might launch the Mi 11 Lite 5G under the Mi 11 Lite NE moniker. If this turns out to be true, the smartphone will have an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a storage expansion option up to 512GB.

The camera sensors will include a 64MP main lens and a 16MP front camera. Other aspects will include an Android 11 OS, 4,250 mAh battery, and so on. However, we will suggest our readers to take this with a pinch of salt until any confirmation comes out.

Mi 11 Lite NE In India

Apart from the chipset, the other features of the Mi 11 Lite NE are still unknown. So, we cannot get into any conclusion. Considering the chipset, we can only say the upcoming smartphone will be a mid-range offering as Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 778G chipset back in May to power the mid-range smartphones.

Besides, we will get advanced camera features from the upcoming smartphone as the SD778G SoC promises to improve camera features.

