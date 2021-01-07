Mi 11 To Launch Soon In India; How Much Will It Cost? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Mi 10i recently made its debut in India which offers premium features such as Samsung's new HM2 sensor, fast charging. In this price segment, the handset directly competes against the Oneplus Nord 5G and the Galaxy M51.

Now, Sumit Sonal, the brand's Marketing Lead has revealed in an interaction with The Indian Express that Xiaomi is planning to bring the Mi 11 to the country soon. He also claims "With Mi 11, we are still contemplating the SKUs (stock keeping unit) we want to bring to the country. Perhaps by the end of January, we will finalise the entire lineup."

Apart from the Mi 11, the series has also Mi 11 Pro model and the Mi 11 Lite which has also been talk. However, there are no details on India's availability of these devices. To recall, the Mi 11 is the world's first Snapdragon 888-powered phone which was launched last month in China.

Other features of the phone include a massive 6.81-inch AMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Victus Glass protection. Besides, the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and also HDR10+ certified. The Mi 11 also packs a 108MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization support. The device further comes with 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging technology.

So far, the Mi 10i 5G is only an affordable phone from Xiaomi in the Indian market. "The idea is to make the brand approachable. And that's what the entire positioning for the Mi 10i specifically is. In this particular price bracket, which is mostly going to be the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, we will be competing against the OnePlus Nord and the Samsung M51," Sonal further added.

In addition, when asked if the company plans to launch more phones in this price segment, he said the brand will evaluate the "success ratio" before it comments on more products. At the moment the company is trying to make a place in this price segment with the Mi 10i.

Despite being a mid-range phone, you get premium features on the Mi 10i 5G. Sonal further states that ''A OnePlus user would consider a Mi 10i as a very good alternative in that particular segment''.

Best Mobiles in India