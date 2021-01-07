Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Gets FCC Certification; 33W Charging, 6GB RAM Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite rumors have been pouring in for several days. Recently, a leaked video revealed the possible hardware of the device and it appeared to have a similar design as the Mi 11 which made its debut with Snapdragon 888 chipset last month in China. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be the successor of the Mi 10 Lite and will join the Mi 11 lineup. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has made its appearance on FCC listing, suggesting key features of the device.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Visits FCC Website

The device has received FCC certification with model number M2101K9AG. It is also listed to run Android 11 with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Further, the listing claims that the phone will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB memory configurations. For battery, the handset is listed to pack a 4,150 mAh battery which will support 33W fast-charging. Besides, the FCC certification also reveals that the smartphone will support Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Going by previous info, the Mi 11 Lite is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC which is a 4G processor, whereas the predecessor Mi 10 Lite runs the 5G capable 765G chipset. The company might have a plan to introduce the 5G model as well. However, we can't comment on this until the company confirms anything.

Apart from this, the Mi 10 Lite is expected to sport 120Hz display. It remains to be seen whether it is an AMOLED or LCD panel. In terms of optics, it is rumored to have a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP sensor. As far as launch is concerned, YouTube video claimed that the launch could take place in March.

