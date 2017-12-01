Micromax Bharat 5 with 5000mAh battery and free Vodafone data launched at Rs. 5,555

Micromax already sent out invites that it will launch a new budget smartphone called Bharat 5 on December 1. As teased, the device has been unveiled at an event today.

The Micromax Bharat 5 is priced at Rs. 5,555. The company has teamed up with Vodafone to offer in order to offer 50GB of free data to the buyers. Both existing and new users of Vodafone can avail this free data offer on buying the Bharat 5. On recharging for 1GB, the Vodafone users will get additional 1-GB free per month for five months.

The Bharat 5 has been launched with the caption 'The Power of 5'. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with 'The Big 5's'. The smartphone boasts of a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone features a quad-core processor of an unspecified chipset that is teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB default storage space that can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Micromax Bharat 5 adorns a 5MP rear camera along with flash and bokeh mode. Up front, there is again a 5MP selfie camera also with flash for good looking selfies. The USP of the smartphone is its large 5000mAh battery. The company touts that this battery can render up to 500 hours of standby time to the device. Also, the OTG support enables the smartphone to be used as a power bank to charge other devices.

The device supports multiple regional languages as well and comes with the 4G VoLTE connectivity. There OTG support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and other standard features. The Bharat 5 runs Android Nougat out of the box.

The sale of the Micromax smartphone will debut on December 5, 2017. Priced at Rs. 5,555, the Bharat 5 will be available only via offline stores across the country.