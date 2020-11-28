Micromax In 1b Base Variant Runs On Android 10 (Go edition) News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax In 1b made its debut in India earlier this month alongside the Micromax In Note. The phone has not yet gone on sale in the country as the first sale of the handset was postponed due to logistical issues. The budget-friendly Micromax In 1b comes in two storage configurations including 2GB RAM + 32GB and 3GB RAM + 64GB.

Now, Gadgets360 discovered that the 2GB RAM variant of the device runs on Android 10 (Go edition) which has also confirmed by Micromax. However, the high-end model of the Micromax In 1b ships with regular Android OS. The Android 10 (Go Edition) is a stripped-down version of the regular Android 10 OS.

Earlier a report in July suggested that Google is planning to make Android Go mandatory for all new phones launching with 2GB RAM or less. So, it might be a reason for that the company had to introduce the Micromax In 1b with two operating systems. Google announced the Android Go operating system back in December 2017 and Micromax was one of the first brands to launch its Micromax Bharat Go with the Android Go platform.

Coming to the Micromax In 1b, the handset is selling in the country at Rs. 6,999 for the base variant and the high variant will cost at Rs. 7,999. The phone is offered in blue, green, and purple color options.

Micromax In 1b: Specifications

When it comes to features, the Micromax In 1b has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with Mali-G52 GPU and it offers a dual-rear camera setup. The rear camera setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. There is an 8MP front camera for videos and selfies. Furthermore, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging technology.

