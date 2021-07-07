Micromax IN 2C Expected To Launch On July 15 In India; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax made its comeback last year with the launch of In-series smartphones. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch another device dubbed the Micromax IN 2C. Last month the handset visited the Geekbech platform. Now, a report has revealed the launch date of the upcoming Micromax smartphone.

Micromax IN 2C India Launch

According to a report by TechnoSports, the Micromax IN 2C will launch on July 15 in the country. However, we will request you to take this with as speculations as the brand is yet to be announced the launch date.

Micromax IN 2C Features: What To Expect?

In the Geekbench database, the Micromax IN 2C has managed to score 347 points in the single-core test and 1127 points in the multi-core test. As per the listing, the smartphone will come with the Unisoc T610 processor which is an entry-level octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.80GHz. The chipset will be paired with Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. However, the storage options are still under wraps. We expect at least a 64GB storage option and the device is listed with Android 11 OS.

As of now, other features like camera, display, and battery details are still a mystery. Considering the Geekbench listing features, the smartphone is expected to be an entry-level smartphone that might fall under Rs. 10,000 segment. So, other features we expect an LCD panel with a standard refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery, triple or dual-camera setup, and so on.

Micromax IN 2C: What We Think

If the smartphone will indeed launch on July 15. We expect the brand will soon confirm the launch date and more details will also be revealed. Considering the other IN series devices, the upcoming IN 2C is also expected to compete with other brand's entry-level smartphones.

As of now, the Micromax IN 1 is the latest model from the IN-series which made its debut back in March in India starting at Rs. 10,499. Further, the features of the Micromax IN 1 include the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 18W fast charging, 48MP triple cameras, and much more.

Best Mobiles in India