Micromax In Series Launching In India Today: Here's How To Watch Live Stream

After so many rumors and leaks, Micromax is all set to introduce its much-anticipated In series in India. The company will launch two models under the new series which are believed to be the Micromax In 1A and the Micromax In 1. The official teaser image and a video have already given us a glimpse of the upcoming phones.

Micromax In Series India Launch Live Stream

Micromax will launch the new In series smartphones today (November 3) at 12 PM. The company will live stream the launch event across its social media handles (Twitter and Facebook) and YouTube as well. The company has also made a dedicated page on Facebook for the new series.

Micromax In Series Expected Price In India

The series is said to include the Micromax In 1 and the Micromax In 1A. Both phones will be budget-centric and the price of the handsets is tipped to be between Rs. 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The company did not mention which phone will come below Rs. 10,000. The Micromax In 1 could be priced around to Rs 7,000, while the Micromax In 1A might come above Rs. 10,000. Besides, the smartphones previously made its appearance in green and white color variants.

Micromax In Series Expected Features And Design Details

The teasers of the series have revealed that the phones will come with an X pattern with In branding at the bottom of the backside. The teasers also confirmed that the phones will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the rear-camera module will be housed at the top-left corner with an LED flash. The volume and power buttons will be located at the right edge of the phone.

Moving on to the display, the series is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate a selfie camera. In terms of processor, the brand has already confirmed that the new series will pack the MediaTek Helio G85 and the Helio G35 chipsets respectively.

For optics, one of the models from the In series will pack a 48MP quad-lens setup, while the other model will feature a 13MP dual-rear camera setup. For selfies, one model is said to sport a 16MP front shooter, while the other one will pack an 8MP shooter. It will also include a 5,000 mAh battery and will run on Android 10 OS.

