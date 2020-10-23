Micromax In Series Smartphones India Launch Set For November 3 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last week, homegrown mobile brand Micromax announced that it will make a comeback into the Indian smartphone arena soon. The company is gearing up to launch a new series of smartphones in the "in" series to mark its comeback. So long, speculations were rife that these smartphones could be launched sometime soon and now we have got an exact launch date for the same.

Micromax "in" Launch Date

Well, Micromax has announced that it will launch the "in" series smartphones in India on November 3. The launch event is all set to debut at 12 PM on the mentioned date and the company will live stream the same on its social media channels.

Besides this, Micromax has shared a video clip, which takes a dig at the Chinese brands. The company writes "Aao Karein Cheeni Kum" above a glass of tea. The Cheeni in this teaser does not refer to sugar but to the Chinese smartphone brands as Chinese products or people are often called "Chee-nee" over here.

Aao karein thodi cheeni kum! Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November. #INForIndia #BigAnnouncement #MicromaxIsBack #AatmanirbharBharat. pic.twitter.com/wjXIGipt47 — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 23, 2020

To put what we know into words, Micromax "in" series of smartphones is aimed at the buyers who want to upgrade to an Indian product at a time when the anti-China sentiment The anti-China sentiment in India is at a high after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops. So, it reminds to be seen how well the Indian smartphone brand Micromax competes against the rivals.

What To Expect?

Earlier this month, the Micromax In 1a was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. This listing revealed that the smartphone could arrive with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz and it is believed to be the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The other aspects revealed by the benchmarking platform include Android 10 OS and 4GB RAM.

We have come across reports suggesting that the Micromax smartphone could be launched with a 5000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. Also, at the front, the upcoming device from Micromax is likely to flaunt an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

