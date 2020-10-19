Micromax In Smartphone Series Details Emerge: Launch, Price, Features Listed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Micromax 'In' smartphone series has been in the rumor mill for a while and is expected to launch soon. As a popular Indian mobile brand, Micromax In series is the company's comeback and is expected to attract buyers with the 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' initiative. A new report has revealed a couple of key details, including the launch date, price, and specs.

Micromax In Smartphone Series Launch

Recently, the Micromax In 1a was spotted on Geekbench, revealing a MediaTek chipset and hinting at an imminent launch. According to fresh reports from The Mobile Indian, Micromax is gearing up to launch two smartphones in the first week of November. While the first phone will likely be called the Micromax In 1a, the name of the second phone is still under wraps.

Micromax In Smartphone Series Price

Micromax is a brand that has offered several feature phones and a couple of budget and mid-range smartphones. From the looks of it, the upcoming Micromax In series will also fall in the budget and affordable segment. Reports point that the upcoming smartphones will cost between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Micromax In Smartphone Series: Expected Features

The upcoming two Micromax In smartphones will likely draw power from the MediaTek chipsets. Reports reveal that the Micromax In 1a will pack the Helio P35 chip paired with 2GB or 3GB RAM options and 32GB default storage. A dedicated microSD card slot will likely be available for further expansion.

Plus, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery. It is also expected to run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The camera details are a bit speculative, where the reports note that the 2GB RAM variant will include a 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup, with a 5MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the 3GB variant of the Micromax In 1a is expected to pack a 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup with a 13MP selfie snapper. That's not all. The report also discusses the other Micromax In smartphone, which is rumored to draw power from the Helio G85 processor. No other details of the other device are available yet.

For now, none of these specifications have been confirmed. So we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt.

