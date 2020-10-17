Just In
Micromax In 1a With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Spotted On Geekbench
Micromax founder Rahul Sharma has recently revealed the upcoming 'In' series. Now, a new phone has been spotted on Geekbench, suggesting some features of the handset. As per Geekbench listing, the handset will make its debut as the Micromax In 1a.
Moreover, the new series is expected to come with three handsets and the phones are said to be priced around Rs.10,000. Besides, Rahul Sharma has shared via an interview that the upcoming series' phone will be 'performance-oriented'. Moving on to the recently spotted Micromax In 1a, here are the details and everything we know so far.
Micromax In 1a Bags Geekbench
The Geekbench database listing was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. As per the listing, the upcoming phone will get its power from the octa-core processor with a base frequency of 2.30GHz, and the processor said to be the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 4GB of RAM. Further, the handset is listed with Android 10 OS.
The phone has received a score of 903 points in the single-core test and 4326 points in the multi-core test. Apart from these, nothing much is known about the upcoming smartphone. We expect more information will emerge in the coming days.
Previously, a report revealed that the smartphone will offer premium features and will come with a modern design. The smartphones are rumored to arrive in early November. Talking about the video by the Rahul Sharma, the company is all set to come back to India and also include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' initiative. The Twitter handle has also used the tag #INForIndia with INMobiles.
