Micromax To Launch Three Smartphones With MediaTek Helio G35 And G25 SoC

Domestic handset maker Micromax is all set to bring new smartphones in the country. The company is planning to launch two to three new smartphones in September. Earlier, the company was expected to bring devices in August this year.

However, now the company is facing some production issues or crisis, that's why it has postponed the launch, reports The Mobile Indian. The report stated that the smartphone will be priced between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000, and will have new chipsets from the MediaTek processor. The smartphones are likely to have the MediaTek Helio G35 and the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Further, Micromax is likely to bring all updates to all smartphones, including all security patches.

For the unaware, the MediaTek G35 chipset is specially designed for pocket-friendly smartphones. Currently, it is available in the Realme C11 and the Redmi 9C, which means the upcoming smartphones might be priced under Rs. 8,000. The brand used to come under the top five smartphone companies until 2010, and now it stands nowhere in front of Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and OnePlus.

Karbonn Might Launch Smartphones In India

Karbonn is also planning for a comeback in the market. The handset maker is likely to launch two smartphones at affordable prices. In addition, Karbonn is expected to bring connected devices and smartwatch in the country. There is no clear information about the specification, but we hope that the company will soon announce the launch of its two smartphones. Moreover, the two smartphones are likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Similarly, Lava has recently launched its new smartphone. The Z61 Pro is a Made in India smartphone, and it is priced at Rs. 5,774. The Lava Z61 Pro is available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red colors. The smartphone will be available on all offline and online platforms, such as Flipkart and Amazon. The Lava Z61 Pro comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be increased up to 128GB.

