Micromax IN Series Video Reveals Color Variants: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax is all set to launch its 'IN' series of smartphones on November 3. Now, a YouTube video with Micromax founder Rahul Sharma is giving us a glimpse of the upcoming smartphones ahead of its official. The video by Technical Guruji has revealed two colors of the Micromax IN 1A smartphones including green and white.

Besides, the Micromax India Twitter handle has recently shared a video, revealing its rear design. The rear design of the handset will have an X pattern. Going by the previous information, the handsets of the upcoming 'IN' series are expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

Everything We Know So Far About 'IN' Series Smartphones

Previously, a video suggested the upcoming Micromax IN series smartphones will pack the MediaTek chipsets. One of them is rumored to come with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, while the other model will get its power from the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The RAM and storage details are still under wraps. However, it said to come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

We already know the company will launch two handsets under the series. As per the video image, the handsets will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. The main lens said to be 48MP and resolutions of the other sensors are still under wraps.

Upfront, the selfie camera is said to be placed into a punch-hole cutout. Both handsets will sport a rear-positioned fingerprint sensor for security measure and a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel both handsets. Furthermore, the SIM tray and power button will be placed on the left edge of the devices.

Apart from this nothing more is known about the upcoming smartphones. As we are close to launching, we have to wait two more days to know all details about the smartphones.

