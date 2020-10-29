Micromax In Series Teaser Shows Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Micromax is all set to back a comeback with a new In series of smartphones to fight against Chinese rivals in the segment. As we are nearing the launch of the series, the company is sharing numerous teasers giving us a glimpse of what we can expect from these upcoming devices. After a slew of them, Micromax has now teased the design of these smartphones.

Micromax In Series Design Teased

As per the latest teaser video shared by the official Micromax India Twitter handle, the upcoming In series smartphones will arrive with an X pattern at the rear and flaunt a gradient finish. The design seems to be quite similar to what we saw on a slew of Honor smartphones previously. However, the branding on the rear panel seems to give a distinct look to these upcoming Micromax smartphones. Check out the official tweet showing the design of the In series rear panel here.

India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LkMt3FGzjF — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 28, 2020

MediaTek Chipsets Confirmed

Earlier this week, Micromax took to Twitter to share another video teaser, which hinted at the processor that will be used by these smartphones. Going by the same, it has been confirmed that the Micromax In smartphones that are being rumored of late will make use of the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under their hood. Notably, this is the first time that the company is using the MediaTek chipsets for its devices.

What To Expect From Micromax?

It has already been confirmed that Micromax will launch two smartphones Initially. One of these smartphones will arrive with a dual-camera arrangement at its rear while the other one will sport a triple-camera setup at the rear. And, both the smartphones will get the power from a 5000mAh battery under their hood.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the new smartphones from the homegrown manufacturer will be priced in the affordable market segment and run nearly stock Android experience without heavy customizations.

If this attempt works for the company, then Micromax will be able to cash in on the anti-China sentiment that prevails in India right now. However, we need to wait for the launch of these In series smartphones on November 3 for further details regarding these devices.

