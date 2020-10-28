ENGLISH

    Micromax In Smartphones Will Use MediaTek Helio G35, Helio G85 SoCs

    By
    |

    Micromax, a popular homegrown brand, which was once a market leader in India is now gearing up to launch its In series smartphones in the country. These smartphones were teased frequently of late and now it has been confirmed by the company that these devices will use the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and Helio G85 SoC.

    Well, Micromax has confirmed these details via a teaser that it posted on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Already, it has been confirmed officially that the Micromax In smartphones will be launched on November 3.

    Micromax Teaser Video Out

    As per the teaser video shared via Micromax India Twitter handle, the smartphones in the In series will use the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs. Aso, it once again confirms the launch date this time. Notably, the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is already a part of many popular smartphones including Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 20 and is focused on gaming. And, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC is used by budget smartphones including Poco C3, Redmi 9 and Realme C11.

    What Do We Expect?

    Earlier this month, the Micromax In 1a, which is one of the upcoming smartphones was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing. The benchmark platform listed the device with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz and this is likely believed to be the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Also, the listing revealed the presence of Android 10 OS and 4GB of RAM.

     

    This makes us believe that the Micromax In 1a could be an entry-level offering that will compete against the likes of other budget smartphones that arrive with similar specifications. While the other details remain unknown, the device is likely to feature a 5000mAh battery, a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, 6.5-inch HD+ display and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

    Micromax is making a comeback to fight against rivals from China such as Redmi, Realme, and others. And, the launch of smartphones with the MediaTek Helio chipsets used by its rivals, it is clear that Micromax is intending to put a good show this time. We will get to know more details regarding these smartphones next week.

    Read More About: micromax news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
    X