Just In
- 13 min ago Avita Essential Laptop With Intel Processor Launched In India: Price, Availability And More
-
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Dates, Discount and Offers On Smartphones
- 15 hrs ago Reliance Jio Launches JioMart Gameathon; How To Register
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Now Available In India Starting At Rs. 40,999
Don't Miss
- Finance 5 Fees On A Credit Card That You Must Know
- Sports IPL 2020: A day of contrasting fortunes for Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada
- News Rajya Sabha polls: Congress led opposition’s tally set to drop below 100 mark
- Movies Rhea Chakraborty Opposes The Petition Filed By Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters To Quash FIR
- Lifestyle Halloween And COVID-19: Tips To Celebrate Halloween In A Healthy Way
- Automobiles Harley-Davidson & Hero MotoCorp Announce Partnership For Indian Market: Here Are The Details
- Education AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2020 Declared, Check Result Link And Merit List
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In November
Micromax In Smartphones Will Use MediaTek Helio G35, Helio G85 SoCs
Micromax, a popular homegrown brand, which was once a market leader in India is now gearing up to launch its In series smartphones in the country. These smartphones were teased frequently of late and now it has been confirmed by the company that these devices will use the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and Helio G85 SoC.
Well, Micromax has confirmed these details via a teaser that it posted on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. Already, it has been confirmed officially that the Micromax In smartphones will be launched on November 3.
Micromax Teaser Video Out
As per the teaser video shared via Micromax India Twitter handle, the smartphones in the In series will use the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs. Aso, it once again confirms the launch date this time. Notably, the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset is already a part of many popular smartphones including Redmi Note 9 and Realme Narzo 20 and is focused on gaming. And, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC is used by budget smartphones including Poco C3, Redmi 9 and Realme C11.
India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.#MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia pic.twitter.com/g4EoKHN7Pr— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 27, 2020
What Do We Expect?
Earlier this month, the Micromax In 1a, which is one of the upcoming smartphones was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing. The benchmark platform listed the device with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz and this is likely believed to be the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Also, the listing revealed the presence of Android 10 OS and 4GB of RAM.
This makes us believe that the Micromax In 1a could be an entry-level offering that will compete against the likes of other budget smartphones that arrive with similar specifications. While the other details remain unknown, the device is likely to feature a 5000mAh battery, a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, 6.5-inch HD+ display and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.
Micromax is making a comeback to fight against rivals from China such as Redmi, Realme, and others. And, the launch of smartphones with the MediaTek Helio chipsets used by its rivals, it is clear that Micromax is intending to put a good show this time. We will get to know more details regarding these smartphones next week.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,988
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,988
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099