Micromax To Launch No Hang Phone On 30 July: What Is A No Hang Phone?

Micromax seems all set to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in India. The company has launched a few budget and mid-range smartphones in the last few months with features like stock Android UI, large battery, mid-range processor, and more. Now, the company has confirmed to launch a phone that doesn't hang?

Micromax made a short promotional video for the upcoming launch, where, a content creator named Poorti Buttan, where her phone hangs due to "heavy apps" that are used to shoot and edit videos.

She's looking for a phone with good storage options, which shouldn't slow down and should also have a good camera. On top of that, she doesn't want a phone that hangs, so she can create more content. According to Micromax, they are launching a phone, tailor-made for Poorti Buttan that does not hang.

Micromax Has Left Us Hanging

Though the brand is launching a phone that might make Poorti Buttan happy, the company has definitely left us hanging in terms of details on the upcoming Micromax smartphone that does not hang.

Micromax should have given a bit more information on at least the apps or the smartphone that the content creator is using. This means, we actually don't have an idea if Micromax is launching a mid-range or a flagship smartphone.

“If my phone hangs less, I’ll create more”, says Poorti, an aspiring Content Creator jo chahti hain Hang Se Azadi.

Aa raha hai ek phone jo chalega bina ruke, lagataar, in full raftaar. Stay tuned!#NoHangPhone #AbIndiaChaleNonStop pic.twitter.com/GSMYXePLO1 — IN by Micromax (@Micromax__India) July 21, 2021

What To Expect From Upcoming Micromax Smartphone?

Micromax made a comeback with the Micromax In Note 1, a mid-range 4G smartphone with stock Android UI. The company later confirmed to launch more smartphones at this price range and even stated that the brand is working on 5G smartphones as well.

Given more and more smartphone manufacturers are now foraying into the mid-range 5G smartphone segment, Micromax might also do the same. Considering the pain points discussed in the launch teaser video, the phone is likely to offer fast storage, good cameras, and is likely to be powered by an upper mid-range smartphone.

Given the current lineup of Micromax smartphones, the upcoming product is likely to go on sale via online channels at first and is expected to be priced aggressively to compete against the Chinese and South Korean smartphone brands.

