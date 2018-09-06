Micromax Yu Ace first flash sale in India today starting at 12pm: Price and offers

Yu the online brand of Micromax is all set to get back in business after a long pause. The budget smartphone Yu Ace will go on its first ever sale today in India. This is the first Yu-branded smartphone of this year. Micromax has already started to launch its smartphone from last week. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart. If you are interested to buy the smartphone then you can head to the e-commerce website, the flash sale will kick start at 12 pm.

Don't worry if you can't grab the phone today because the company has also planned an open sale from September 13.

Yu Ace price and offer

The Yu Ace is launched with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. At this price, the smartphone will make its competition directly with Xiaomi Redmi 5A.

The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model will be released later this month. And this models will go up against the new Redmi 6A. The Yu Ace comes in Charcoal Grey, Electric Blue, and Rose Gold color options.

Now coming to the launch offer, Flipkart is providing some exciting deals. You can purchase the smartphone for no cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv for 3 months. However, you can also avail the standard EMI option which is available for 24 months. Axis bank Buzz credit card holders will get a 5percent discount on the smartphone.

YU Ace specifications

The Yu Ace comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core SoC clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone flaunts a single camera sensor with a 13-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the Yu Ace houses a 5-megapixel camera. Both the cameras come with LED flash.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is backed by a big 4,000mAh removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-box. YU has also promised to roll out the Android 9 Pie soon by this November.