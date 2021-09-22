Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Launched With Improved Performance And Cameras News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has launched its second folding smartphone -- the Surface Duo 2 during the Microsoft event 2021 along with the next-generation Surface computers. Even though the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 looks similar to the Surface Duo, it does offer a lot of improvements over its predecessor.

The Surface Duo 2 now has a faster processor, improved cameras, and it is even said to be the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world when unfolded. Just like the previous iteration, the software experience on the Surface Duo 2 is based on Android and even offers Google Play Store.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specifications

The Surface Duo 2, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold, has two regular displays connected with a 360-degree hinge. The Surface Duo 2 also comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, when unfolded, the device offers 8.3-inch of screen real-estate. When compared to the previous models, the new model has a lower screen-to-body ratio, which makes it look modern.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. This time around, the company is using a curved display, where, when closed, the curved display acts as a notification panel, and Microsoft calls it "Glance Bar". The company also makes a custom case, which can be used to house the Surface Pen with the Surface Duo 2.

Powering this new smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. If you are a smartphone gamer, then the fact that the Surface Duo 2 comes with optimized Asphalt Legends 9, Modern Combat 5, and Dungeon Hunter 5 should make this device an excellent hand-held gaming machine, where, one of the screens can double as a controller.

Microsoft has opted for a triple camera setup on the Surface Duo 2, which now has a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device is now available in at least two colors -- black and white.

The Surface Duo 2 is dubbed as a device for productivity, where, the two screens should offer more tools and opportunities for tasks like content creation, content consumption, and even gaming. The Surface Duo 2 will be available for pre-order from today and will go on sale from October 5, along with Windows 11.

