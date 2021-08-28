Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Outperforms Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 News oi-Vivek

The original Surface Duo, which is sort of a folding smartphone never made its way towards India. Now, it seems like the Redmont tech giant is working on the successor to the same -- the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

The alleged Surface Duo 2 is now listed on CPU benchmark platform Geekbench with some pretty major hardware improvement. According to the listing, the Surface Duo 2 is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The leak also confirms that at least one of the Surface Duo 2 models will have 8GB RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.

Surface Duo 2 Design

The Surface Duo 2 is expected to look similar to the original Surface Duo. The device will have two displays connected with a 360-degree hinge. Considering the drawbacks of the Surface Duo, the upcoming model is expected to have a slightly larger battery and a better camera system.

As mentioned before, the Surface Duo 2 will ship with Android 11 OS with a custom Microsoft launcher. The phone will ship with Google Play Store, which should let users download all their favorite apps and games without any issue.

Coming to the performance, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC has posted 1091 points on single-core and 3517 points on multi-core performance. In comparison, a device like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has posted 979 points on single-core and 3441 points on multi-core GPU tests.

Looking at this number, it becomes almost clear that Microsoft might have made some optimizations on the Surface Duo 2, hence, there is definitely an improvement in the performance when compared to a similarly specced smartphone.

Surface Duo 2 Expected Price

The Surface Duo was launched for a whopping $1400. However, the device received a massive price cut and is now available for $700. Though the device was never officially launched in India, one can buy this device on Amazon for Rs. 1,14,990. Hence, the Surface Duo 2 is also expected to be an expensive smartphone and is likely to be priced similar to the original Surface Duo.

