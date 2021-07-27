Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Leaks Reveal Triple Cameras, Glass Rear Panel: What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Surface Duo launched with a unique foldable design that worked as both a laptop and a smartphone. Reports now suggest the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is all set to debut soon. A new leak has revealed the final design prototype of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2. One can spot the cameras, rear panel, and other design aspects.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Leak: Design Details Revealed

The report comes from Windows Central, which confirms the leak could be the final design of the alleged Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The report suggests the upcoming device would be available in white and black color options. The rear design seems to pack a frosted glass panel, which gives it a premium look and feel.

The leaked renders of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 reveal the triple cameras at the rear. One can speculate to see a primary shooter, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor. Like most Android smartphones, Microsoft seems to have merged the fingerprint sensor on the power button. The USB-C port is now shifted to the right side of the foldable phone.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Specs: What To Expect?

The leaked renders reveal this could be the final design of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. If that's true, one can expect to see the foldable device go into mass production. If the reports are to be believed, the alleged Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could debut sometime in September or October. The reports speculation the specs of the upcoming foldable phone.

One can expect to see the Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support on the upcoming Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The first-gen Microsoft Surface Duo included a 5.6-inch AMOLED display when folded, which opened up to an 8.1-inch screen when unfolded. One can expect the display to be similar. The major upgrades tipped are under the hood and on the camera department.

With the rising popularity of foldable phones, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 could cater to a large, demanding audience. With the right price tag, the foldable phone could be a tough competitor to Samsung, which presently dominates the foldable market.

Best Mobiles in India