Microsoft Surface Duo: Laptop Or Smartphone?

Microsoft is a brand that we all associated with the Windows OS and Surface series of laptops. The company recently announced the Microsoft Surface Duo which is the first one-of-a-kind folding device that sits in between laptop and smartphone.

So what actually is the Surface Duo? Is it a compact laptop or a big smartphone? We feel it is a smartphone and here are some of the reasons why we categorize Surface Duo as a smartphone rather than a laptop.

Based On Android

The first and foremost reason is the fact that the device is based on Android OS and it even comes with the Google Play Store. As most of the devices running on Android are either considered as a tablet or a smartphone, the Surface Duo can be considered as a smartphone.

Runs On ARM Processor

Just like every other Android smartphone, the Surface Duo is powered by an ARM processor -- the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This chipset was launched in 2019 and there are more than a dozen smartphones based on the same platform, making the Duo more of a smartphone rather than a laptop.

Do note that, there are a few Windows laptops and tablets that are based on ARM processors. However, the majority of the laptops/notebook devices either use an Intel/AMD processor.

Supports LTE

We usually call a device mobile/smartphone that offers mobility possibly with wireless networking capability. So, with the Surface Duo, you can get wireless connectivity on-the-go which is again a case with every other smartphone.

Does It Make Sense To Buy A Surface Duo Over a Regular Flagship Smartphone?

With the starting price of Rs. $1,399.99, the Surface Duo costs more than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and is definitely in the flagship territory. So, you can consider this over an Android flagship smartphone. However, considering it comes with two screens set up with just a 3,577 mAh battery, it can draw a lot of skepticism over its battery life.

