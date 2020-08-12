Microsoft Surface Duo 360-Degree Hinge Functionality Revealed In Video; Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft is gearing up for the launch of the new Surface Duo. The company has teased the device since last giving us glimpses of the dual-screen on the Surface Duo. Ahead of the launch, a new video of the Microsoft Surface Duo surfaced online. Separately, another leak reveals the accessories and the price of the Surface Duo.

Microsoft Surface Duo Teased In New Video

The video comes from Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer at Microsoft. The 10-second teaser reveals the Surface Duo's 360-degree hinge in action along with the dual-screen functionality. The video reveals that the device can be opened up to the dual-screen and can also be folded back completely to use the device like a tab or a phablet.

Do note, when folded fully backward, you can't deny the thick bezels on the display. Also, the hinge mechanism looks quite neat and sturdy, which could earn positive reviews. All in all, the small video promises users they can do a lot with the new Microsoft Surface Duo, apart from the dual-screen.

Microsoft Surface Duo Accessories, Price Leaked

Apart from the teaser video, a new leak about the Microsoft Surface Duo, its accessories, and its price was revealed. The leaked images show the Surface Duo along with the case, the Surface stylus, the charger, and a USB-C cable. The images also showcase the Microsoft Surface Earbuds, the new addition to Microsoft's portfolio.

The tipster also revealed the price of the Surface Duo, and it's certainly expensive. The leak suggests that the Microsoft Surface Duo will start from $1,400 (around Rs. 1,04,740). The price tag might be a bit too much, considering that it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. Moreover, the base model of the Surface Duo is said to include 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

It's hard to be certain of the price tag, but the Microsoft Surface lineup has always been expensive. The Surface Duo offers the dual-screen feature, but apart from that, it remains to see if the device is really worth its expensive price tag. Reports suggest the Surface Duo will launch on August 24.

