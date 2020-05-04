Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 And Surface Laptop 3 Now Available In India: Price, Specifica

ENGLISH

    Microsoft has quietly launched the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Laptop 3 notebooks in India. The new high-end notebooks will be made available in the Indian market via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs. 98,999, Rs. 72,999 and Rs. 98,999 respectively.

    The Surface Pro 7 will be made available in four variants and the Surface Laptop 3 will be offered in two screen size variants. On the other hand, the Surface Pro X will be available in just one variant. Let's have a detailed look on the specifications and features of the new Surface notebooks.

    Microsoft Surface Pro X

    The top-of-the-line Surface Pro X will be available in just one variant in Matte Black at Rs. 98,999. The lone variant will offer 8/128GB LTE configuration. The new Surface Pro X is the company's thinnest, lightest and most powerful 2-in-1 notebook. It is unbelievably sleek at 7.3mm and weighs just 774g. The notebook flaunts a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense Display in 3:2 aspect ratio that offers 2880 x 1920 resolution and 267 PPI pixel count.

    The 10 point multi-touch screen offers 450 nits maximum brightness.

    Microsoft Surface Pro X is powered by a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm. The Microsoft SQ1 SoC is the first 3GHz ARM processor on PC with 2 teraflops graphics processing power. The notebook supports full-speed SSDs and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

     

    Microsoft Surface Pro X can be paired with the signature keyboard, Surface Slim Pen and the Surface Arc mouse to transform into a full-form laptop. Microsoft promises an all-day battery life of up to 13 hours on the Surface Pro X. The notebook also supports fast-charging. For connectivity, the Surface Pro X features 2 x USB-C port, 1 x Surface Connect port, Surface Keyboard connector port, 1 x nano SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 and is also compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction.

    Microsoft Surface Pro 7

    The Surface Pro 7 is a 12.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop designed with ultra-light profile for the mobile workforce. Available in 2 colors - Black and Platinum, the notebook flaunts a 12.3-inch PixelSense 10 point multi-touch display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. The 3:2 aspect ratio panel offers 267 PPI. The Surface Pro 7 is powered by the latest quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor paired with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM options. You can buy the Surface Pro 7 in three SSD options- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

    The notebook measures 11.5" x 7.9" x 0.33" and weighs mere 775g. It promises to offer up to 10.5 hours of typical device usage. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with built-in kickstand and removable Surface Signature Type cover. The Surface Pro 7 with i3/4/128GB configuration will be available at Rs. 72,999. The notebook with i5/8/128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 88,999. You need to spend Rs. 1,16,999 for the i5/8/256 GB variant. Last but not the least, the flagship version with i7/16/256GB configuration costs a whopping Rs. 1,41,999.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

    The all-new Surface Laptop 3 has been unveiled in two screen sizes, 13.5 and 15-inches at Rs. 98,999 and Rs. 1,16,999 respectively. The smaller variant flaunts a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels (201 PPI) in 3:2 aspect ratio. The bigger variant sports a 15-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) in 3:2 aspect ratio.

    Both the variants are Surface Pen enabled. The 13.5-inch variant is offered with i5/8/128GB configuration. It features the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processor, whereas the 15-inch variant is powered by a custom made A9 AMD processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    X