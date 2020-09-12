Microsoft Surface Solo Renders: First Microsoft-Android Smartphone That Makes Sense? News oi-Vivek

Microsoft recently launched the Surface Duo in select markets, which is a premium Android OS based smartphone. The name Duo gives out the fact that the phone comes with two displays. Though it looks very premium and packs decent hardware, it might be the smartphone that you and I can buy.

Jonas Daehnert, an industrial smartphone designer and visualizer has now come with a set of renders on how the possible Surface Solo would look. Do note that, these are just the third-party renders and there is no official confirmation from Microsoft whatsoever.

Surface Solo To Look Like A Regular 2020 Smartphone

According to the artist's visualization, the Surface Solo is expected to look similar to the modern flagship smartphone with some new design elements. Just like the Surface Duo, the Solo might not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and there will be a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

On the right, the smartphone will have a volume buttons, a power button, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Do note that, the placement of the power button and the volume button is similar to the Nokia Lumia smartphones.

The frame of the smartphone will be made using metal, whereas the back panel will utilize glass with an embedded Microsoft logo. On the top right corner of the smartphone, there will be a single camera with an LED flash.

At the front, the Surface Solo will have a completely bezel-less display with a punch-hole cutout. Considering this is a premium smartphone, the device is expected to offer an AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate.

The Surface Solo is based on Android OS and is likely to support Google Play Store, giving users the to install billions of apps. Just like the Surface Duo, the Surface Solo will also have a thin form factor, which means the phone could pack a small capacity battery.

If Microsoft ever makes a Surface Solo smartphone and it if looks something similar to this form factor, then the Surface Solo is expected to be priced around $1,000.

Similar design, conventional form factor.

Surface Solo. pic.twitter.com/mmc4qERjV4 — Jonas Daehnert (@PhoneDesigner) September 10, 2020

