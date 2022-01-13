Microsoft Teams Gets New Feature That Turns Phone Into Walkie Talkie News oi-Megha Rawat

Microsoft Teams users will be able to utilize their phones as walkie-talkies, thanks to a new upgrade. On both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the capability has been offered in a variety of dedicated applications. However, this is the first time the feature has been put into a major communications app.

In Teams, Microsoft refers to the walkie-talkie as a digital push-to-talk solution. The software giant promises to be able to communicate in clear, real-time, and secure voice over the cloud. The new tool was created with frontline employees in mind. They should be able to communicate, collaborate, and stay productive with this functionality.

Although we are yet to receive the upgrade, Microsoft might roll out in stages for Teams users. The new walkie-talkie feature has been under beta testing for the previous two years.

Benefits Over Analog Devices

When compared to the new Teams feature, analog devices that have traditionally been used by law enforcement and security forces around the world have some advantages and limits. Unlike analog equipment, Microsoft argues that frontline workers no longer have to worry about frequency static, crosstalk, or outsider spying.

The new Walkie Talkie feature is compatible with both Wi-Fi and cellular data. It can also be used to connect workers from different parts of the world.

Microsoft has teamed up with Zebra Mobiles to release smartphones that are specifically designed for this new capability. The sturdy design of these smart devices will also be a good fit for frontline workers' working conditions. The new gadgets are designed as personal devices with customer-facing applications that are assigned to each user.

In November 2021, the business made this functionality available as a preview to the rest of the world. Users will be able to invite any Teams user to chat using an email address or phone number while remaining compliant with their organization's security and compliance requirements.

In communications apps, walkie-talkie functionalities are relatively uncommon. Slack released its Discord-like Huddles tool last year to enable individuals to drop in and out of calls quickly, and WhatsApp lets you record samples of audio that can be forwarded and received. In 2018, Apple introduced a walkie-talkie function on the Apple Watch that used push-to-talk over a FaceTime Audio conversation.

