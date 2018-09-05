MIUI 9.6.18 Software update for Poco F1: Improved camera experience and image processing

What's new?

Users can uninstall Mi Roaming application

3rd party app launch fix

Virtual buttons fix

Optimised camera launching process and image processing

Streamlined dual-mic recording process

This update will improve the overall camera capability of the Poco F1, where the smartphone will be able to take better photos compared to the previous software version. This update also brings in stock android like navigation keys (on the Poco theme) to offer more stock Android-like user experience ( with app tray and all).

How to install the update?

Go to settings > about phone > system update > check for updates to install MIUI 9.6.18.0 on the Poco F1. One can manually flash the update by downloading the official .zip file from Xiaomi India official website. The update is around 350 MB (for those who are running on MIUI 9.6.14.0). Make sure to connect the device to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for the faster update process.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the first smartphone from the Xiaomi's sub-smartphone brand Poco. The smartphone has a 6.18-inch IPS Display with the HDR capability and a big notch on top of the display. The Poco F1 is also the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (Rs 20,999).

The phone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor (for bokeh effect). The smartphone also has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for face unlock (IR assisted), which even works in pitch black condition and the fastest face recognition that we have seen on any Android smartphone.

The phone has a polycarbonate build with a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 via USB type C and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone runs on custom MIUI 9 OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the device will be updated to MIUI 10 and Android 9 Pie in Q4 of 2018.