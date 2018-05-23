Mobiistar to launch its smartphone in India today

India's biggest e-commerce company Flipkart has announced its long-term strategic partnership with Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar to bring its devices in Indian smartphone market. Earlier we have reported that the new smartphone will be launch on May 23. Flipkart has already teased the launch poster on its website saying "Get Ready For A Star-Studded Welcome."

The upcoming new smartphone is expected to have a dual selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a long-lasting battery at a compelling price. Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Mobiles at Flipkart, said: Our partnership with Mobiistar, is another step to transform the market through India-centric innovations at a compelling price."

The Vietnamese smartphone company has also joined its hand with V-Sun Technologies to locally assemble handsets for the Indian market so that it can cut down the price of import duty.

However, we don't have any specific details on the hardware and software of the phone. But the Flipkart poster claims that the phone will come with a great selfie camera, and it will be powered by a Snapdragon processor which will be best in the segment. The phone is also said to be coming with a bigger battery which will last long for long-lasting use.

Carl Ngo, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Mobiistar India & Global, further added: "Mobiistar has received tremendous love and popularity in Vietnam and now we are excited to be launching in India."

Later he said: "As part of our endeavour to "Enjoy More" and to expand the horizons of mobile technology adoption by providing the affordable and uncompromised user experience for our end consumers we will be partnering with Flipkart exclusively for our products. Flipkart has driven and supported users to purchase smartphones with ease and highly contributed towards market growth through innovations and a deep sense of knowing what consumers want. We believe our partnership with Flipkart will reinforce efforts for India and further help us customize our products for the Indian consumers."

This is not the first time that e-commerce Flipkart has joined hands with an upcoming brand. Previously it has played important role in bringing Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi in the country.

Let's see how this brand will perform in India, for now, we don't have any details to give any verdict on the phone. Once the phone will be launched today we will get back with a proper verdict.

Source