More Realme C11 Specs Emerge Online Ahead Of Launch

Of late, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming Realme entry-level smartphone allegedly dubbed Realme C11. Well, this smartphone is believed to be the first one to make use of the new MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Now, a tipster has revealed a few key specs of the smartphone.

Recently, a certification from China hinted that the Realme C11 will could get the power from a 5000mAh battery. Now, a Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu has revealed more details regarding the smartphone. Some of these specs are identical to what we saw from another tipster including the display and processor.

Realme C11 Leaked Specifications

Going by the leaked specifications hinted by the tipster, the Realme C11 is believed to feature a 6.5-inch teardrop notch display. The smartphone is likely to get the power from a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space that positions it as an entry-level offering. Apart from this, the upcoming Realme smartphone is believed to feature a 3-card slot, which indicates the presence of a dedicated microSD card slot.

Moving on to the flip side, the Realme C11 is said to flaunt dual cameras at the back. The primary sensor is said to be a 13MP unit while the secondary sensor is a TBD unit. Notably, the Realme C3, which is the latest market entrant in the Realme C series features a depth sensor. The upcoming device is believed to get the Super Nightscape mode as well.

As of now, there is no word regarding when the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC will be launched. However, it is believed to be an upgrade over the Helio G70 SoC that powers the Realme C3. Speculations point out that the upcoming chipset will use two Cortex A76 cores instead of the two Cortex A75 cores used by the Helio G70 SoC. Only an official word from MediaTek can reveal further details regarding the same.

What We Expect

While there is no confirmation regarding the Realme C11 from the company, the device showed up on the Realme India support page shortly hinting that its launch is approaching closer. Probably, we can expect the company to reveal an official word regarding the same during the Realme X3 launch in India on June 25.

