Moto A10, A50, A70 Feature Phones Coming Soon To India: What To Expect?
If you thought that feature phones are no more in use, then you are definitely wrong as there are many feature phones out there. Also, the Indian market is loaded with smart feature phones that come with 4G connectivity. With the intention to take the feature phone market to the next level, Motorola is gearing up to launch three new models in the country.
The talk is about the Motorola feature phones - Moto A10, Moto A50 and Moto A70. The first images and key specifications of these three feature phones have been revealed by YTechb. Let's take a look at the details of these upcoming handsets from here.
Moto A10, A50, A70 Details Leak
The Moto A10 and Moto A50 are likely to feature a 1.8-inch display and get the power from a MediaTek MT6261D chipset. Both models are said to arrive with support for five Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. The other aspects of these upcoming Motorola feature phones include auto-call recording, adjustable font size and wireless FM radio.
At its rear, the Moto A50 is tipped to feature a camera alongside a torch. The Moto A10 is said to miss out on these features. Both models are likely to arrive with support for dual SIM cards and a microSD card slot for additional storage space.
On the other hand, the Moto A70 is tipped to flaunt a 1750mAh battery. It is also said that the other modes mentioned above will also use the same battery. The retail package of the Moto A series feature phones hints at a 5W charger and a charging cable as well. The large battery is claimed to power up these phones to last for up to 1 or 2 days.
Motorola Feature Phones Expected Price
The Moto A-series feature phones are expected to arrive with a replacement guarantee of two years. The company will provide after-sales service along with a partnership with the Indian phone brand Lava. As of now, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the Moto A10, A50, and A70 phones.
The Moto A10 could be priced around Rs. 1,500 while the other two models could cost around Rs. 2,000. The Moto A70 is said to be launched in Silver, Gold, and Blue while the other devices will come in Gold and Blue.
