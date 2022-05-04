Moto E32 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After giving way to speculations regarding the launch of the Moto E32, the company has silently unveiled the smartphone in Europe. The device comes as the sequel to the Moto E30 but it has downgraded specifications than its predecessor. The budget-friendly smartphone comes with a display that has a punch-hole cutout at the center, a massive battery and a Unisoc chipset.

Moto E32 Specifications

The newly launched Moto E32 bestows a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top center to house the selfie camera sensor. There is face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

For the uninitiated, the Moto E30 came with a Unisoc T700 chipset that is teamed up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and it was launched with Android 11 Go Edition. Now, the latest Motorola smartphone gets the power from a Unisoc T606 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It is preinstalled with My UX flavored Android 11 OS and features a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage.

On the battery front, there is an improvement as it is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Notably, the previous generation model gets the power from a similar battery but with 10W charging.

For optic, the Motorola smartphone that has entered the European market bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary depth sensor, and a 2MP tertiary macro sensor. At the front, the Moto E32 features a toned-down 8MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the smartphone include dimensions such as 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm and a weight of 184 grams, a weight of 184 grams and an IP52 water repellent chassis.

Moto E32 Pricing

For now, there is no word regarding the global release of the Moto E32. The device has been launched in a single variant with a price tag of 159 euros (approx. Rs. 13,000). Also, it comes in two color options - Misty Silver and Slate Gray.

