Moto E40 India Launch Slated For October 12 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola has been on a launch spree as it has brought many new smartphones into the market. Already, it was speculated to bring a couple of affordable devices into the market in the coming weeks. Now, the Lenovo-owned company has announced the highly rumored Moto E40, which is the latest offering in its E series.

Moto E40 India Launch Date

Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto E40 will be launched in India on October 12. The e-commerce retailer Flipkart has also confirmed that it will be available exclusively via its platform. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Moto E40 but it could be an affordable offering as the other devices in the E series.

Moto E40 Specifications

The Moto E40 launch is coming on the heels of the Moto E20 launch and features relatively improved specifications. In terms of specs, the smartphone makes use of a 6.5-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 720 pixels. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and there is a punch-hole cutout at the top to provide room for the selfie camera sensor.

Under its hood, the Moto E40 is equipped with a Unisoc T700 processor that is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded using a microSD card. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and it is touted to last up to two days. It flaunts a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the imaging front, the Motorola smartphone packs a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with the three sensors arranged vertically at the top left corner. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens and it is teamed up with a 2MP secondary macro lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. At the front, the device houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

The rear panel is made of plastic and features a grooved design for easier grip and resists fingerprint smudges. The rear panel also features the signature Moto logo that will double as a fingerprint sensor. It runs Android 11 OS topped with Moto's MyUX. It has been launched in two color options - Pink Clay and Carbon Gray.

Best Mobiles in India