Moto E6 Render Leaked – Shows Design From All Angles News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola has already launched the G series smartphones a few months back and is gearing up to bring the next generation Android One smartphones including the Moto One Action. Besides this, we have already come across reports related to the new E series smartphones to be launched in the coming months.

The latest information regarding the Moto E series comes in the form of a leaked render from the infamous Twitter-based tipster @evleaks. The render shows the that there are a few differences between the upcoming E6 smartphones and the Android One devices from the company.

Moto E6 Render Leaked

As the Moto E6 is expected to an affordable smartphone similar to the previous generation models, it looks like the device will have entry-level smartphone and a basic design. Well, it comes with thick bezels and appears to be made of a textured plastic that might give a good grip when held. Also, it does not appear to have any special hardware or sensor.

The leaked render of this upcoming Motorola smartphone shows the design from all angles. It appears to be identical to the render that was leaked last month. The only noticeable difference is that the latest one shows a textured pattern.

Moto E6 Specifications - What To Expect

Previously, we have come across the leaked FCC listing revealing the possible specifications of the smartphone. Going by the same, the Moto E6 is expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. This processor is likely to be clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. It is likely to run Android 9 Pie and we can expect it to get to the Android Q update sometime later along with the other phones.

For imaging, the render shows that there will be a single rear camera. And, the leaked specifications hint that there could be a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera both with f/2.0 aperture. The screen size is said to be 5.45-inch, which seems to be feasible given that it is an entry-level device.

What To Expect From Motorola?

Currently, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of this smartphone. Also, an official word from the company regarding the new Moto E6 series is awaited. In the meantime, reports have already pointed out at the existence of the Moto E6 Plus as well.

Having said that the new Moto E6 series phones are in the making, we can expect these phones to compete against the other budget smartphones with similar specifications. But we can get more details only when there is an official confirmation.

