Moto E6 Plus Geekbench Listing – Processor And RAM Details Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Moto G7 series comprising four models - Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play and G7 Plus earlier this year. Following the same, the company launched two of these models in India. Recently, the company announced the Motorola One Vision and Moto Z4. Now, it looks like it is time for the Moto E6 series to see the light of the day.

Well, the alleged Moto E6 Plus smartphone has hit the headlines hinting that its launch could be nearing. Notably, the Moto E6 Plus has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing some of its details. For the uninitiated, the E6 series is the next-generation of budget smartphones from the company.

Moto E6 Plus Geekbench Listing

While the Moto E series usually comprises a couple of models, the Plus variant is the high-end one with upgraded specs and a long-lasting battery. Likewise, the Moto E6 Plus will be the premium one in the upcoming series.

As per the Geekbench listing spotted by Nashville Chatter, the upcoming Motorola smartphone will get the power from a MediaTek MT6762V aka Helio P22 SoC. This processor will be clubbed with entry-level 2GB RAM and Android 9 Pie to handle the software aspects. The benchmark listing shows that the device has managed to score 829 points and 3687 points respectively in the singe-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Notably, this is the first time we have come across reports regarding the Moto E6 Plus. Hile the battery capacity and other details of the device remain scarce, we can expect it to get the power from a capacious battery similar to its predecessor launched last year.

What To Expect From Moto E6 Series

Recently, the render of the Moto E6 hit the web showing the presence of a single rear camera, an 18:9 aspect ratio display and no physical fingerprint sensor. The device is speculated to feature a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution, a 5MP selfie camera and a 13MP primary camera sensor. The device appears to be fueled by a Snapdragon 450 SoC.

Having said that, we can expect the Moto E6 Plus to have better specifications besides the long-lasting battery. However, Motorola has to bring some more improvements to put up a fight with other bestselling models in the affordable price category. Moreover, it remains to be seen if the company will unveil the device at the June 20 launch event in India.