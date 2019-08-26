Moto E6 Plus Leaked Images Reveal Design – Dual Rear Cameras Expected

ENGLISH

    Motorola took the wraps off a new entry-level smartphone - Moto E6 last month. Going by the launch pattern in the E series, the company is working on a Plus variant this year as well. While we haven't come across much information about the Moto E6 Plus, the live images of the alleged device have emerged online.

    The leaked images come from the Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt. These images show that the upcoming Motorola smartphone runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. It appears to feature a waterdrop notch display as seen in many other budget smartphones.

    Moto E6 Plus Images Leak

    Going by the leaked images of the Moto E6 Plus, the smartphone seems to flaunt a glossy back. It looks like the dual cameras at the rear will be stacked vertically at the top left corner. The rear panel also has a fingerprint sensor for security purposes. It also doubles as the Motorola logo and is placed at the center. From the images, we get to know that the volume rocker and power button are positioned at the right edge.

    While the leaked images does not reveal the specifications, a Geekbench listing hints that the Moto E6 Plus will get the power from a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. This low-end chipset will be clubbed with 2GB RAM. As of now, the other details of the smartphone remain unknown.

    Moto E6 Specifications

    Moto E6 bestows a 5.5-inch HD+ 720p display with 2.5D curved glass on top. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. Running Android 9 Pie with stock UI, the Motorola smartphone comes with a single 13MP rear camera with 1080p FHD video recording and f/2.0 aperture. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with the same aperture.

     

    For connectivity, the Moto E6 comes with dual nano SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support. The device has dual-band Wi-Fi, FM Radio and Bluetooth 4.2. A 3000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Despite being a budget smartphone, Moto E6 comes with P2i nanocoating aking it water repellent.

    What We Think About Moto E6 Plus

    Given that the Moto E6 Plus will be another affordable smartphone from the company, we can expect it to be sell like hotcakes. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to be one of the big-battery devices like the other Plus variants in the E series.

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
