    Moto E6 With P2i Coating Officially Launched: Features, Specs, Price, And More

    By
    |

    Motorola has launched a new entry-level smartphone-- the Moto E6 in select markets. This is one of the affordable smartphones from the company, targeting the first time smartphone buyers.

    Moto E6 With P2i Coating Officially Launched

     

    The smartphone features a polycarbonate shell design but does missout on some important features like a fingerprint sensor. Here is everything you need to know about the company's latest offering.

    Moto E6 Features And Specifications

    The Moto E6 flaunts a 5.5-inch 720p HD+ resolution display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 435 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz and coupled with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage with a microSD card slot. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with stock UI.

    Coming to the optics, the smartphone features a single 13MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 1080p video recording. You also get a 5MP selfie camera on the front, again, with an f/2.0 aperture.

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone has dual nano-SIM card slots with both supporting for 4G LTE and VoLTE. Similarly, the device supports dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and FM Radio.

    A 3000 mAh battery runs the show with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. The smartphone also manages to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack intact. The phone comes with P2i coating, which makes the device water repellent.

    Price And Availability

    The Moto E6 retails for US$ 149.99 (approx Rs. 10,360) and available in Starry Black and Navy Blue colors. The smartphone will go on sale from July 26, and the device will be available via various network providers in the USA.

    Our Opinion On The Moto E6

    The Moto E6 seems like a great budget smartphone. However, it does feel a tad expensive, especially in countries like India, where you can get a device with a lot more features for Rs. 10,000.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
