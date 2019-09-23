Moto E6s To Go Live At Noon Today Via Flipkart News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Moto E6s sales will kickstart at 12 noon today in India. Flipkart is the exclusive retailing platform for the Lenovo-owned Motorola E series lineup. The new smartphone was earlier launched as the Moto E6 Plus at the IFA 2019 event, but is renamed as Moto E6s. The smartphone was launched in India last week.

Moto E6s Sale Price On Flipkart

The Moto E6s is priced at Rs. 7,999 and comes as a single variant that has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB. The smartphone is available in two color variants of Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry colors and will begin shipping from Flipkart at noon.

The Moto E6s features many firsts in the Moto E series. This includes a dual rear camera setup, a display notch, and a dedicated microSD slot. It's interesting to see the company accommodate 2 SIMs and a microSD card for a budget smartphone.

Moto E6s Specifications

As mentioned, the Moto E6s features a dual-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 13MP lens and there's a 2MP depth sensor as well. However, Motorola has skipped the night mode feature for its latest budget smartphone. Additionally, the Moto E6s has a removable back cover in the era of non-removable battery setup in smartphones. This is a huge plus point, as you can simply carry an extra battery and swap out the old one.

Speaking of batteries, the Moto E6s is backed by a small battery of 3,000 mAh that will roughly last half a day. You'll find an octa-core 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 chipset under the hood to power the device. The smartphone has Stock Android UI, another plus point for the budget-friendly device.

The Moto E6s packs as a lightweight smartphone. For a budget smartphone, the Moto E6s offers quite many features, even if it lacks a powerful battery. If you're interested, you can click buy on Flipkart starting today.

Best Mobiles in India