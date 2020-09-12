Moto E7 Plus Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Moto E7 Plus has been unveiled in Brazil via a listing on the official website. Also, the company has started accepting registrations of those who are interested in the same. This new offering from Motorola features a Snapdragon 460 SoC and it follows the launch of the Moto G9 Plus in the country.

The highlights of the Moto E7 Plus comes with a capacious 5000mAh battery and a waterdrop notch display housing an 8MP selfie camera sensor. The Motorola smartphone's listing comes just a couple of days after the leaked renders of the device and its key specs surfaced online. Check out the details of the Motorola smartphone below.

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

Moto E7 Plus bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and get the power from an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 460 processor teamed up with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage space. Also, there is an option to expand the storage capacity with a microSD card.

For imaging, the Moto E7 Plus makes use of a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Moto E7 Plus bestows an 8MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Moto E7 Plus fuels a capacious 5000mAh battery along with support for 10W fast-charging technology. The connectivity options of the smartphone include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition to these, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the latest offering from Motorola.

Moto E7 Plus Price And Availability

Moto E7 Plus has been unveiled in Brazil and there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of the device. It has been listed to arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space in two color options including Navy Blue and Amber Bronze. As of now, there is no word regarding the global availability of the Moto E7 Plus in the global markets including India.

