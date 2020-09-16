Moto E7 Plus To Launch Soon In India: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently launched the Moto E7 Plus in Brazil. Now, the company seems to be launching the smartphone soon in India. Motorola India has already started teasing the arrival of the Moto E7 Plus. The teaser shows the rear side of the phone with a square-shaped dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Moto E7 Plus Price In India (Expected)

The Moto E7 Plus comes with a price tag of ZAR 1,349 (around Rs. 6,000) in Brazil for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The smartphone is offered in Navy Blue and Amber Bronze color options. As of now, there is no word regarding India's price. However, we can expect the handset to arrive at a similar price point. If speculations turn out to be true, the handset will compete with the recently launched Redmi 9A which is available in the country at Rs. 6,799.

Moto E7 Plus Features

Coming to the specifications, the Motorola Moto E7 Plus packs a 6.5-inch Max Vision display which offers an HD+ resolution. The device gets its power from the octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with the Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB storage.

One can also expand the native storage via a microSD card slot. It ships with My UX based Android 10 OS and it also packs a 10W fast charging technology. Housing a 5,000 mAh battery, the handset packs a dual camera. The square-shaped camera module offers a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Upfront, it sports an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the connectivity front, the smartphone includes 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best Mobiles in India