Moto E7 Press Renders, Key Specs Emerge Online

Motorola announced the Moto E6, which is an entry-level smartphone back in August last year. Following the same, the Moto E6 Plus went official in September the same year. As a successor to the same, the company unveiled the Moto E7 Plus two months back. Now, it looks like the Moto E7 is all set to be announced sometime soon.

After receiving multiple certifications, fresh renders of the Moto E7 have surfaced online revealing the two color options of the device and its design as well. This makes us believe that the Motorola smartphone is not farfetched.

Moto E7 Renders

As per the renders of the upcoming Motorola smartphone leaked by the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device will arrive in Gray and Blue color options. In terms of design, it appears to flaunt a waterdrop notch at the center of the screen. Moving on to its rear, the Moto E7 seems to bestow a square-shaped camera arrangement housing two cameras. The company's logo is seen below the camera and it will double as the fingerprint sensor. The to of the smartphone appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What We Know So Far

Recently, the Moto E7 received various certifications from authorities such as US-based FCC, Thailand-based NBTC, and TUV. These certification listings suggest that its announcement could be nearing.

When it comes to the leaked specifications, the Moto E7 is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a 5MP selfie camera sensor within the notch. The rear camera module is likely to comprise a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary camera sensor. Running Android 10 without any customizations, the Moto E7 is said to arrive with a 5000mAh battery. For now, the other specifications of the Moto E7 remain unknown.

However, one of the reports by a tipster revealed that the Moto E7 could get the power from a MediaTek chipset. The other aspects of the device include a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a stock Android OS. He further revealed that the Moto smartphone might arrive in two storage configurations - 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. It is believed to be priced starting from $100 (approx. Rs. 7,500).

