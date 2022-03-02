Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition Stops By TENAA: OLED FHD+ Display, 68W Fast Charging Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola recently unveiled the new Moto Edge 30 Pro in India, which is the rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30. We also know the Lenovo-owned brand has been working on the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. In the latest Motorola news, the upcoming under-display camera phone was spotted on the TENAA certification website.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition On TENAA

A Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2201-6 previously appeared on the Chinese 3C certification platform. The same smartphone has now appeared on TENAA, revealing a few details. The images of the phone as spotted on the certification listing confirms there's no punch-hole cutout on the smartphone.

To note, the first-gen Moto Edge X30 debuted with the model number XT2201-2. Since only the last number is different, we can presume the new smartphone is a spin-off of the first-gen Moto Edge X30. Previous reports also suggested the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition will debut in China this month, which sync with the certifications.

Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition Features: What To Expect?

The TENAA certification has confirmed a few details of the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. The newly certified smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Since there's no punch-hole cutout, the camera will go under the display, along with the fingerprint sensor.

The TENAA image of the alleged Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition reveals the rear panel of the phone. Here, one can see the triple-camera setup, which is rumored to include a 50MP primary shooter. Speaking of cameras, the upcoming Motorola phone will likely retain the 60MP selfie camera, which will go under the screen.

Additionally, the Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition on the TENAA listing reveals a 2.99GHz octa-core processor, which is likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Looking back, the Moto Edge X30 debuted as the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, beating other brands like Xiaomi.

One can expect up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage on the upcoming Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Edition. A 4,700 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support was also rumored. If the phone is launching this month, we can expect official posters and teasers coming soon.

