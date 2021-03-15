Moto G100 Design, Specs Leaked; Could Be Global Variant Of Moto Edge S News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is expanding its smartphone offering with several new devices, tipped to launch pretty soon. One of the latest smartphones spotted is the Moto G100, where a tipster has revealed its specifications and design details. From the looks of it, the Moto G100 could be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge S.

Moto G100 Renders Revealed

The alleged renders of the Moto G100 suggest this could be the global variant of the Moto Edge S that went live in China last month. The tip comes from TechnikNews, who reveals a similar dual punch-hole cutout display and a rectangular module for the quad-camera setup at the rear.

Going into the details, the tipster suggests the upcoming Moto G100 might have similar specifications as the Motorola Edge S. This means, we would be seeing a similar design with narrow bezels and a slightly thick chin and forehead. As noted, there would be two cameras in the front with separate cutouts.

That's not all. The tipster further suggests the rumored Moto G100 would also draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset. One can believe this as the company also teased the SoC and it also made an appearance on Geekbench. The report also suggests a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an LED flash among the rear cameras.

Moto G100 Features Tipped

If previous reports are to be believed, we can expect to see the Moto G100 with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. The quad-camera setup at the rear would include a 64MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a ToF lens. A 16MP and an 8MP camera are tipped to be housed in the cutouts on the display.

The Moto G100 could launch with 6GB RAM or higher with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. A 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support has also been rumored. The alleged Moto G100 is said to include a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G, and even 5G support. From the looks of it, this could be one of the premium mid-range 5G smartphones from the company. With the launch around the corner, more leaks are expected to surface.

