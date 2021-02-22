Just In
- 30 min ago Reliance Jio SIM Activation Process: Here's How To Activate Reliance Jio SIM And Data Services
-
- 40 min ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones 2021: Galaxy F62, Mi 11, Poco M3 And More
- 54 min ago Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro Launched For Rs. 1,799
- 57 min ago Redmi 9 Power 6GB RAM Variant Official In India: Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Movies Roohi Song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor Casts A Spell On Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma With Her Dual Avatar
- News To avoid confrontation with India, Sri Lanka drops Imran Khan’s speech in Parliament
- Travel Best Places To Visit In India In March
- Lifestyle Your Monday Fashion Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari, And Sanjana Sanghi
- Finance Jubilant FoodWorks Hits 52-Week High On Acquiring Fides Food
- Sports Giannis celebrates devastating Middleton link-up after Bucks beat Kings
- Automobiles TVS Apache RR310 BS6 Price Hike Announced Again In India: Here Are All Details
- Education Schools, Colleges Closed In Pune Till February 28 Amid Covid Spike
Motorola G100 With Snapdragon 870 Chipset Appears On Geekbench; Is It New Moto Edge S?
Motorola recently launched the new Moto E7 Power affordable smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is working on a mid-range smartphone, which was recently spotted on Geekbench. The Motorola G100 with the codename Nio was spotted with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Reports speculate this could be the global variant of the Moto Edge S.
Motorola G100 On Geekbench
The new Motorola G100 smartphone appeared on the Geekbench listing, giving us an insight into what the phone would pack. The phone includes the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and running Android 11 OS. The Geekbench score for the device on the single-core test was 957 and 2815 on the multi-core test.
Motorola G100 Is Moto Edge S?
From the looks of it, the Motorola G100 could be the global model of the Moto Edge S, unveiled last month. To recall, the Moto Edge S featured the same Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM in China. If this is indeed the same device, we can expect to see several similar features.
The upcoming Motorola G100 could launch with the 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The Moto Edge S packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter, 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth shooter, and a ToF lens. There is also a 16MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.
We can expect to see a similar camera setup on the rumored Motorola G100. Other details include the large 5,000 mAh battery paired with 20W fast charging support. If we're going to see similar specs, we can expect to see a headphone jack, IP52 splash-resistance, and other such features even on the Motorola G100.
Motorola G100 Launch: What To Expect
The popular tipster Evan Blass has also hinted that the Moto Edge S would launch globally as the Motorola G100. The previously released Edge S arrived in two models of 6GB and 8GB RAM, starting from CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,500). We can expect to see the Motorola G100 in a similar sub-25K segment.
(via)
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
51,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000